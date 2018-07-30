* × Change Settings

Blood Fest

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
Blood Fest poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

In 20 cinemas on Friday 17th August 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Owen Egerton

Written by:

Owen Egerton

Produced by:

Seth Caplan, Will Hyde and Ezra Venetos

Starring:

Zachary Levi, Tate Donovan, Seychelle Gabriel, Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon and Paul Ogola

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fans flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers - more schooled in horror-film cliches than practical knowledge about neutralizing psycho killers - must band together and battle through various madmen and monstrosities to survive.

Reviews

Blood Fest Cast

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!Blood Fest

Tate Donovan

Tate Donovan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blood Fest

Seychelle Gabriel

Seychelle Gabriel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blood Fest

Robbie Kay

Robbie Kay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blood Fest

Jacob Batalon

Jacob Batalon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Far From HomeBlood Fest

Paul Ogola

Paul Ogola headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blood Fest

