Fans flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers - more schooled in horror-film cliches than practical knowledge about neutralizing psycho killers - must band together and battle through various madmen and monstrosities to survive.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shazam!Blood Fest
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blood Fest
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blood Fest
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Blood Fest
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spider-Man: Far From HomeBlood Fest
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Blood Fest