The Hate U Give

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 22nd October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
The Hate U Give poster
Contains moderate violence, drug and sex references, infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

George Tillman Jr.

Written by:

Audrey Wells and Angie Thomas

Produced by:

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Robert Teitel, George Tillman Jr. and John Fischer

Starring:

K.J. Apa, Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Sabrina Carpenter, Anthony Mackie and Common

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Reviews

The Hate U Give Cast

K.J. Apa

K.J. Apa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hate U Give

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hate U Give

Regina Hall

Regina Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hate U Give

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hate U Give

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hate U Give

Common

Common headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hate U GiveSmallfootHunter Killer

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:12 6th October 2018