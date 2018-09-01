* × Change Settings

The Godfather

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
The Godfather poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

In 23 cinemas on Friday 21st September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th October 2018.

Directed by:

Francis Ford Coppola

Written by:

Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola

Produced by:

Albert S. Ruddy

Starring:

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard S. Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Diane Keaton and Frank Sivero

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When the aging head of a famous crime family decides to transfer his position to one of his subalterns, a series of unfortunate events start happening to the family, and a war begins between all the well-known families leading to insolence, deportation, murder and revenge, and ends with the favorable successor being finally chosen.

The Godfather Cast

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Godfather

Al Pacino

Al Pacino headshot

Date of Birth:

25 April 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time In HollywoodScarfaceThe Godfather

James Caan

James Caan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Godfather

Richard S. Castellano

Richard S. Castellano headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Godfather

Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WidowsThe Godfather

Sterling Hayden

Sterling Hayden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GodfatherNine to Five

John Marley

John Marley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Godfather

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Godfather

Frank Sivero

Frank Sivero headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Godfather

Last update was at 11:09 1st September 2018