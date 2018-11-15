* × Change Settings

Serenity

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Serenity poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Steven Knight

Written by:

Steven Knight

Produced by:

Andreas Habermeyer, Guy Heeley, Steven Knight and Greg Shapiro

Starring:

Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Strong, Jason Clarke and Djimon Hounsou

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain comes back to haunt him, when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

Reviews

Serenity Cast

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The HustleSerenity

Diane Lane

Diane Lane headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Serenity

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SerenityWhite Boy Rick

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Serenity

Jason Clarke

Jason Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartPet SemataryThe AftermathSerenity

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelAquamanShazam!Charlie's AngelsSerenity

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:45 15th November 2018