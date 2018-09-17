* × Change Settings

Superman

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
Contains mild violence, threat and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gene Hackman

Written by:

Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Mario Puzo, David Newman, Leslie Newman, Robert Benton and Tom Mankiewicz

Produced by:

Pierre Spengler

Starring:

Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Christopher Reeve, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper, Glenn Ford, Margot Kidder, Terence Stamp and Phyllis Thaxter

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El sends his infant son Kal-El on a spaceship to Earth. Raised by kindly farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent, young Clark discovers the source of his superhuman powers and moves to Metropolis to fight evil. As Superman, he battles the villainous Lex Luthor, while, as novice reporter Clark Kent, he attempts to woo co-worker Lois Lane.

Reviews

