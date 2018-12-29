* × Change Settings

Reign of the Supermen

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 14th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
new Reign of the Supermen poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 94 cinemas on Monday 14th January 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Sam Liu

Written by:

Jon Bogdanove, Brett Breeding, Tom Grummett, Gerard Jones, Dan Jurgens, Karl Kesel, James Krieg, Bill Messner-Loebs, Jerry Ordway, Tim Sheridan, Joe Shuster, Jerry Siegel, Louise Simonson and Roger Stern

Produced by:

Alan Burnett and Amy McKenna

Starring:

Cameron Monaghan, Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, Rainn Wilson, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

Genres:

Action, Animation, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After the death of Superman, several new people present themselves as possible successors.

Reign of the Supermen Cast

Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Reign of the Supermen

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of SupermanReign of the Supermen

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of SupermanReign of the Supermen

Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of SupermanReign of the Supermen

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of SupermanReign of the Supermen

Jerry O'Connell

Jerry O'Connell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of SupermanReign of the Supermen

