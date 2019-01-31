Every man's dream comes true for William Thacker, an unsuccessful Notting Hill bookstore owner, when Anna Scott, the world's most beautiful woman and best-liked actress, enters his shop. A little later, he still can't believe it himself, William runs into her again - this time spilling orange juice over her. Anna accepts his offer to change in his nearby apartment, and thanks him with a kiss, which seems to surprise her even more than him. Eventually, Anna and William get to know each other better over the months, but being together with the world's most wanted woman is not easy - neither around your closest friends, nor in front of the all-devouring press.
28 October 1967
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Notting Hill
9 September 1960
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Notting Hill
1960
Unknown
Unknown
Notting Hill
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kingsman 3Notting Hill
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notting Hill
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notting Hill
20 July 1968
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Notting Hill
18 September 1956
Unknown
6' 1" (1.86 m)
The AeronautsNotting Hill
14 April 1964
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Notting Hill
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notting Hill
10 November 1963
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Downton AbbeyNotting Hill
1 December 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Notting Hill