Notting Hill

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Roger Michell

Written by:

Richard Curtis

Produced by:

Duncan Kenworthy

Starring:

Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Richard McCabe, Rhys Ifans, James Dreyfus, Dylan Moran, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Emma Chambers, Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Every man's dream comes true for William Thacker, an unsuccessful Notting Hill bookstore owner, when Anna Scott, the world's most beautiful woman and best-liked actress, enters his shop. A little later, he still can't believe it himself, William runs into her again - this time spilling orange juice over her. Anna accepts his offer to change in his nearby apartment, and thanks him with a kiss, which seems to surprise her even more than him. Eventually, Anna and William get to know each other better over the months, but being together with the world's most wanted woman is not easy - neither around your closest friends, nor in front of the all-devouring press.

Reviews

Notting Hill Cast

Julia Roberts

Date of Birth:

28 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Hugh Grant

Date of Birth:

9 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Richard McCabe

Date of Birth:

1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Rhys Ifans

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kingsman 3

James Dreyfus

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Dylan Moran

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Julian Rhind-Tutt

Date of Birth:

20 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Tim McInnerny

Date of Birth:

18 September 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Aeronauts

Gina McKee

Date of Birth:

14 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Emma Chambers

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

Hugh Bonneville

Date of Birth:

10 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton Abbey

Emily Mortimer

Date of Birth:

1 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notting Hill

