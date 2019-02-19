* × Change Settings

Tell It to the Bees

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd February 2019
new Tell It to the Bees poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Annabel Jankel

Written by:

Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth and Fiona Shaw

Produced by:

Daisy Allsop, Nik Bower, Nick Hill, Hannah Leader, Laure Vaysse and Sean Wheelan

Starring:

Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger, Gregor Selkirk, Kate Dickie, Emun Elliott and Rebecca Hanssen

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A single mother Lydia who is abandoned by her husband, meets the small village's Doctor Jean Markham who has recently returned to her hometown when Lydia's son Charlie is taken to the doctor after being bullied in school. When Lydia and Charlie are evicted because of Lydia's earnings from her work are not adequate to pay the rent, Jean invites them to stay in her home and she and Lydia soon develop a friendship and something more.

Reviews

Last update was at 22:09 19th February 2019