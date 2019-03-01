* × Change Settings

Tyrel

5.4 / 432 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new Tyrel poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

Directed by:

Sebastián Silva

Written by:

Sebastián Silva

Produced by:

Gigi Graff, Jacob Wasserman and Carlos Zozaya

Starring:

Christopher Abbott, Trust Arancio, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Caleb Landry Jones and Jason Mitchell

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tyler joins his friend on a trip to the Catskills for a weekend birthday party with several people he doesn't know. As soon as they get there, it's clear that (he's the only black guy, and it's going to be a weekend of heavy drinking. Although Tyler is welcomed, he can't help but feel uneasy in "Whitesville." The combination of all the testosterone and alcohol starts to get out of hand, and Tyler's precarious situation starts to feel like a nightmare.

Tyrel Cast

Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PiercingTyrelVox Lux

Trust Arancio

Trust Arancio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tyrel

Michael Cera

Michael Cera headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tyrel

Ann Dowd

Ann Dowd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tyrel

Caleb Landry Jones

Caleb Landry Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tyrel

Jason Mitchell

Jason Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tyrel

