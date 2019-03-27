* × Change Settings

Hamid

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Hamid poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Aijaz Khan

Written by:

Ravinder Randhawa

Produced by:

Siddharth Anand Kumar and Vikram Mehra

Starring:

Talha Arshad Reshi, Vikas Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Sumit Kaul, Bashir Lone and Gurveer Singh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hamid's (8) father has gone missing. His mother Ishrat has turned indifferent towards Hamid and the entire world after the incident. Neglected and lonely, with a heart searching for answers, Hamid star gazes in the hope of meeting his father. The number 786 always bewildered Hamid. One day a teacher tells Hamid that this is God's number. Using his father's old mobile phone, after trying different combinations, he finally manages to connect to a person, who he is convinced is God. On the other side is Abhay, a hard-knuckled CRPF Jawaan. Hamid's phone call, though surprising at first, intrigues Abhay who engages in humouring Hamid. These two, unknowingly and unintentionally, change each other's world for the better.

Reviews

Hamid Cast

Talha Arshad Reshi

Talha Arshad Reshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hamid

Vikas Kumar

Vikas Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hamid

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hamid

Sumit Kaul

Sumit Kaul headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hamid

Bashir Lone

Bashir Lone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hamid

Gurveer Singh

Gurveer Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hamid

Recommendations

Last update was at 22:34 27th March 2019