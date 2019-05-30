Two drag-queens and a transgender woman contract to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs, a resort town in the remote Australian desert. They head west from Sydney aboard their lavender bus, Priscilla. En route, it is discovered that the woman they've contracted with is Anthony's wife. Their bus breaks down, and is repaired by Bob, who travels on with them.
4 April 1960
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the DesertThe Matrix
5 October 1967
Unknown
5' 10¼" (1.79 m)
BloodshotThe Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
22 July 1938
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Of Gods And WarriorsThe Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert