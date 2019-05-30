* × Change Settings

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 2nd June 2019 - view the list.

Directed by:

Stephan Elliott

Written by:

Stephan Elliott

Produced by:

Al Clark and Michael Hamlyn

Starring:

Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, Terence Stamp, Rebel Penfold-Russell, John Casey and June Marie Bennett

Genres:

Comedy, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two drag-queens and a transgender woman contract to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs, a resort town in the remote Australian desert. They head west from Sydney aboard their lavender bus, Priscilla. En route, it is discovered that the woman they've contracted with is Anthony's wife. Their bus breaks down, and is repaired by Bob, who travels on with them.

Reviews

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Cast

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the DesertThe Matrix

Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¼" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BloodshotThe Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Terence Stamp

Terence Stamp headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Of Gods And WarriorsThe Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Rebel Penfold-Russell

Rebel Penfold-Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

John Casey

John Casey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

June Marie Bennett

June Marie Bennett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019