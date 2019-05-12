* × Change Settings

Ma

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Tate Taylor

Written by:

Scotty Landes

Produced by:

Jason Blum, Phillip Dawe, John Norris, Jennifer Scudder Trent, Beatriz Sequeira, Tate Taylor and Ryan Turek

Starring:

Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, Allison Janney, Octavia Spencer and Diana Silvers

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this new psychological horror-thriller from Tate Taylor and Blumhouse, a lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.

Ma Cast

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma

Luke Evans

Luke Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnaMidwayStarDog and TurboCatMa

Missi Pyle

Missi Pyle headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma

Allison Janney

Allison Janney headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams FamilyMa

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantMa

Diana Silvers

Diana Silvers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma

