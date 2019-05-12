In this new psychological horror-thriller from Tate Taylor and Blumhouse, a lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.
21 June 1973
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Ma
15 April 1979
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
16 November 1972
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.82 m)
Ma
19 November 1959
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
25 May 1970
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ma