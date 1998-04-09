* × Change Settings

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil poster
Contains moderate fantasy threat, mild violence and scary scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Thursday 17th October 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 19 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Joachim Rønning

Written by:

Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster and Linda Woolverton

Produced by:

Angelina Jolie and Nikki Penny

Starring:

Michelle Pfeiffer, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Juno Temple, Teresa Mahoney, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Imelda Staunton, Sam Riley and Lesley Manville

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after "Maleficent," in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney's most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Reviews

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Cast

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ScarfaceMaleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of EvilThe One and Only IvanEternals

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of EvilTeen Spirit

Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MidwayMaleficent: Mistress of Evil

Juno Temple

Juno Temple headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Teresa Mahoney

Teresa Mahoney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of EvilInfinite

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sam Riley

Sam Riley headshot

Date of Birth:

8 January 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maleficent: Mistress of EvilOrdinary Love

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:43 8th October 2019