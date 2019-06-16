* × Change Settings

Midsommar

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Midsommar poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 37 cinemas on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 36 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Ari Aster

Written by:

Ari Aster

Produced by:

Patrik Andersson, Beau Ferris, Lars Knudsen and Jeffrey Penman

Starring:

Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Liv Mjönes and Julia Ragnarsson

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The story follows a young couple visiting an isolated Swedish village; over the course of their vacation, they discover that its residents participate in an eccentric set of seasonal traditions. The recent death of the main character's parents casts a sense of dread over the proceedings.

Reviews

Midsommar Cast

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little WomenMidsommar

Will Poulter

Will Poulter headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midsommar

Jack Reynor

Jack Reynor headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartMidsommar

William Jackson Harper

William Jackson Harper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midsommar

Liv Mjönes

Liv Mjönes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midsommar

Julia Ragnarsson

Julia Ragnarsson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midsommar

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:23 16th June 2019