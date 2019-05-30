* × Change Settings

Late Night

5.7 / 227 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Late Night poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 3rd June 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Nisha Ganatra

Written by:

Mindy Kaling

Produced by:

Jillian Apfelbaum, Ben Browning, Erika Hampson, Mindy Kaling and Howard Klein

Starring:

Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Denis O'Hare, Max Casella, Bill Maher and Amy Ryan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Katherine Newbury is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. When she's accused of being a "woman who hates women," she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and -presto. - Molly is hired as the one woman in Katherine's all-male writers' room. But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Molly, wanting to prove she's not simply a diversity hire who's disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, is determine to help Katherine by revitalizing her show and career - and possible effect even bigger change at the same time.

Reviews

Late Night Cast

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleMen in Black: InternationalLast ChristmasLate Night

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

John Lithgow

John Lithgow headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

Hugh Dancy

Hugh Dancy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

Reid Scott

Reid Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late NightBlack and Blue

Denis O'Hare

Denis O'Hare headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

Max Casella

Max Casella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

Bill Maher

Bill Maher headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Night

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019