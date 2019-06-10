* × Change Settings

Avengement

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 13th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Contains strong bloody violence, injury detail and very strong language. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jesse V. Johnson

Written by:

Jesse V. Johnson and Stu Small

Produced by:

Ehud Bleiberg, Joe Karimi-Nik and Melanie Kollar

Starring:

Scott Adkins, Craig Fairbrass, Thomas Turgoose, Nick Moran, Kierston Wareing and Leo Gregory

Genres:

Action, Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

While released on furlough from prison, a lowly criminal evades his guards and returns to his old haunts to take revenge on the people that made him a cold-hearted killer. It's an epic, bloody battle to search for the soul he lost years ago on the streets of an unforgiving city.

Reviews

Avengement Cast

Scott Adkins

Date of Birth:

17 June 1976

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Craig Fairbrass

Date of Birth:

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Thomas Turgoose

Date of Birth:

11 February 1992

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Nick Moran

Date of Birth:

23 December 1969

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Kierston Wareing

Date of Birth:

7 January 1976

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Leo Gregory

Date of Birth:

Last update was at 12:56 10th June 2019