The Matrix Reloaded

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new The Matrix Reloaded poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Written by:

Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski

Produced by:

Joel Silver

Starring:

Monica Bellucci, Daniel Bernhardt, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Six months after the events depicted in The Matrix, Neo has proved to be a good omen for the free humans, as more and more humans are being freed from the matrix and brought to Zion, the one and only stronghold of the Resistance. Neo himself has discovered his superpowers including super speed, ability to see the codes of the things inside the matrix, and a certain degree of precognition. But a nasty piece of news hits the human resistance: 250,000 machine sentinels are digging to Zion and would reach them in 72 hours. As Zion prepares for the ultimate war, Neo, Morpheus and Trinity are advised by the Oracle to find the Keymaker who would help them reach the Source. Meanwhile Neo's recurrent dreams depicting Trinity's death have got him worried and as if it was not enough, Agent Smith has somehow escaped deletion, has become more powerful than before and has chosen Neo as his next target.

The Matrix Reloaded Cast

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix RevolutionsNekrontronicThe Matrix Reloaded

Daniel Bernhardt

Daniel Bernhardt headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix Reloaded

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix RevolutionsThe MatrixThe Matrix Reloaded

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Angel Has FallenThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix RevolutionsToy Story 4The MatrixJohn Wick: Chapter 4The Matrix Reloaded

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

