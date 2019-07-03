* × Change Settings

The Matrix Revolutions

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new The Matrix Revolutions poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Written by:

Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski

Produced by:

Joel Silver

Starring:

Monica Bellucci, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Neo discovers that somehow he is able to use his powers in the real world too and that his mind can be freed from his body, as a result of which he finds himself trapped on a train station between the Matrix and the Real World. Meanwhile, Zion is preparing for the oncoming war with the machines with very little chances of survival. Neo's associates set out to free him from The Merovingian since it's believed that he is the One who will end the war between humans and the machines. What they do not know is that there is a threat from a third party, someone who has plans to destroy both the worlds.

Reviews

The Matrix Revolutions Cast

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix RevolutionsNekrontronicThe Matrix Reloaded

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Angel Has FallenThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toy Story 4The MatrixJohn Wick: Chapter 4The Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Recommendations

