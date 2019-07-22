* × Change Settings

Pulp Fiction

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
new Pulp Fiction poster
Contains drug use and sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Quentin Tarantino

Written by:

Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary

Produced by:

Lawrence Bender

Starring:

Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Rosanna Arquette, Eric Stoltz, Uma Thurman, Steve Buscemi, Christopher Walken, Maria de Medeiros and Harvey Keitel

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega are two hit men who are out to retrieve a suitcase stolen from their employer, mob boss Marsellus Wallace. Wallace has also asked Vincent to take his wife Mia out a few days later when Wallace himself will be out of town. Butch Coolidge is an aging boxer who is paid by Wallace to lose his fight. The lives of these seemingly unrelated people are woven together comprising of a series of funny, bizarre and uncalled-for incidents.

Reviews

Pulp Fiction Cast

Tim Roth

Tim Roth headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LucePulp Fiction

Amanda Plummer

Amanda Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

John Travolta

John Travolta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Do the Right ThingUntitled Saw ProjectPulp Fiction

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motherless BrooklynPulp Fiction

Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

Rosanna Arquette

Rosanna Arquette headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

Eric Stoltz

Eric Stoltz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War with GrandpaPulp Fiction

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dead Don't DiePulp Fiction

Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War with GrandpaPulp Fiction

Maria de Medeiros

Maria de Medeiros headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pulp Fiction

Recommendations

