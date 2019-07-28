* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Apocalypse Now

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 13th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
Apocalypse Now poster
Contains strong bloody violence, gore, sexualised nudity and very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 185 cinemas on Tuesday 13th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Official Site:

www.lionsgate.com

Directed by:

Francis Ford Coppola

Written by:

John Milius, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Herr and Joseph Conrad

Produced by:

Gray Frederickson, Fred Roos and Tom Sternberg

Starring:

Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest, Sam Bottoms, Laurence Fishburne, Harrison Ford, Dennis Hopper and Francis Ford Coppola

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is the height of the war in Vietnam, and US. Army Captain Willard is sent by Colonel Lucas and a General to carry out a mission that, officially, 'does not exist - nor will it ever exist'. The mission: To seek out a mysterious Green Beret Colonel, Walter Kurtz, whose army has crossed the border into Cambodia and is conducting hit-and-run missions against the Viet Cong and NVA. The army believes Kurtz has gone completely insane and Willard's job is to eliminate him. Willard, sent up the Nung River on a US. Navy patrol boat, discovers that his target is one of the most decorated officers in the U.S. Army. His crew meets up with surfer-type Lt-Colonel Kilgore, head of a U.S Army helicopter cavalry group which eliminates a Viet Cong outpost to provide an entry point into the Nung River. After some hair-raising encounters, in which some of his crew are killed, Willard, Lance and Chef reach Colonel Kurtz's outpost, beyond the Do Lung Bridge. Now, after becoming prisoners of Kurtz, will Willard & the others be able to fulfill their mission?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Apocalypse Now is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Apocalypse Now.

Apocalypse Now Cast

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Martin Sheen

Martin Sheen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Frederic Forrest

Frederic Forrest headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Sam Bottoms

Sam Bottoms headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indiana Jones 5Call of the WildApocalypse Now

Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1936

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Apocalypse Now

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 28th July 2019