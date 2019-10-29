* × Change Settings

The Report

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
The Report poster
Contains scenes of torture and strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 10th November 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Scott Z. Burns

Written by:

Scott Z. Burns

Produced by:

Scott Z. Burns, Jennifer Fox, Danny Gabai, Eddy Moretti, Kerry Orent, Jennifer Semler, Steven Soderbergh and Michael Sugar

Starring:

Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Evander Duck Jr., Jon Hamm, Linda Powell, Annette Bening, Maura Tierney, Michael C. Hall, John Kerry and Barack Obama

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, CIA agents begin using extreme interrogation tactics on those they think were behind it.

Reviews

The Report Cast

Adam Driver

Adam Driver headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: Episode IXThe ReportMarriage Story

Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West Side StoryThe ReportDrivenThe Many Saints of Newark

Evander Duck Jr.

Evander Duck Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Report

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Top Gun: MaverickThe ReportLucy in the Sky

Linda Powell

Linda Powell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Report

Annette Bening

Annette Bening headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The ReportHope GapDeath on the Nile

Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Report

Michael C. Hall

Michael C. Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Report

John Kerry

John Kerry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Report

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The ReportToni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019