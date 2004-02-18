* × Change Settings

Skin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
Directed by:

Guy Nattiv

Written by:

Guy Nattiv

Produced by:

Ged Dickersin, Pierre Even, Henri Fink, Jenny Halper, Lu Jia, Dillon D. Jordan, Stephen Mao, Oren Moverman, Guy Nattiv, Jaime Ray Newman, Joanna Plafsky, Marie-Claude Poulin, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler

Starring:

Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp, Louisa Krause, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Kylie Rogers, Colbi Gannett, Mike Colter, Vera Farmiga and Mary Stuart Masterson

Genres:

Biography, Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the 2012 MSNBC documentary, Bryon Widner was one of the FBI's most sought after white supremacists. Covered in racist tattoos from head to toe that he earned performing hate crimes, he conducts a destructive life and is headed down the path of no return. When he meets Julie and her three young daughters from previous relationships, the responsibilities of fatherhood give him the desire to leave the movement behind. He endures death threats and harassment from his old gang while attempting to turn his life around. With the help of the FBI and SPLC, he undergoes 25 brutal tattoo removal surgeries in exchange for decoding the tattoos covering his body, which culminates in the arrest and conviction of his former gang.

Skin Cast

Jamie Bell

Date of Birth:

14 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Danielle Macdonald

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Daniel Henshall

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Bill Camp

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Louisa Krause

Date of Birth:

20 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Zoe Margaret Colletti

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kylie Rogers

Date of Birth:

18 February 2004

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 6" (1.37 m)

Colbi Gannett

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mike Colter

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Vera Farmiga

Date of Birth:

6 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Mary Stuart Masterson

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

