Don't Let Go

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new Don't Let Go poster
Contains strong violence, gory images, threat and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 49 cinemas on Friday 27th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Directed by:

Jacob Estes

Written by:

Jacob Estes and Drew Daywalt

Produced by:

Jason Blum, Phillip Dawe, Gerard DiNardi, David Oyelowo and Ryan Turek

Starring:

Storm Reid, Byron Mann, Alfred Molina, Brian Tyree Henry, Mykelti Williamson and David Oyelowo

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jack is a very supportive uncle to Ashley, always there when she calls. He plays a big role in her life due to her mother being busy a lot, and her dad living a gangster lifestyle. One day he (Jack) receives a frantic call from Ashley that gets cut short. When Jack arrives at Ashley's house and finds the whole family dead. Later he starts receiving calls from Ashley who is calling from the past. Jack must help Ashley change her almost inevitable fate.

Reviews

Don't Let Go Cast

Storm Reid

Storm Reid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Let GoThe Invisible Man

Byron Mann

Byron Mann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Let Go

Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Let Go

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the WindowEternalsDon't Let Go

Mykelti Williamson

Mykelti Williamson headshot

Date of Birth:

4 March 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Let Go

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo headshot

Date of Birth:

1 April 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaos WalkingPeter Rabbit 2Don't Let GoThe Cloverfield Paradox

Last update was at 07:06 24th September 2019