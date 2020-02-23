* × Change Settings

True History of the Kelly Gang

5.9 / 1313 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
True History of the Kelly Gang poster
Contains very strong language and sexual threat. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 27th February 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Justin Kurzel

Written by:

Peter Carey and Shaun Grant

Produced by:

Justin Kurzel, Paul Ranford, Hal Vogel and Liz Watts

Starring:

George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Thomasin McKenzie, Sean Keenan and Russell Crowe

Genres:

Biography, Crime, Drama, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on Peter Carey's novel. The story of Australian bush-ranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they flee from authorities during the 1870s.

True History of the Kelly Gang Cast

George MacKay

George MacKay headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date SexTrue History of the Kelly Gang

Essie Davis

Essie Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

True History of the Kelly Gang

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mission: Impossible 7True History of the Kelly Gang

Orlando Schwerdt

Orlando Schwerdt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

True History of the Kelly Gang

Thomasin McKenzie

Thomasin McKenzie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last Night in SohoTrue History of the Kelly Gang

Sean Keenan

Sean Keenan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

True History of the Kelly Gang

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

True History of the Kelly Gang

