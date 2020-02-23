* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Blow the Man Down

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
new Blow the Man Down poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy

Written by:

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy

Produced by:

Jason Reif and Alex Scharfman

Starring:

David Coffin, David Pridemore, Adam Wolf Mayerson, Mark S. Cartier, Meredith Holzman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Sophie Lowe, Morgan Saylor, June Squibb, Marceline Hugot, Annette O'Toole, Linda Shary, Margo Martindale, Owen Burke, Skipp Sudduth, Will Brittain, Gayle Rankin, Neil Odoms, Kendrey Rodriguez, Marv Coombs, Kat Palardy and Thomas Kee

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Welcome to Easter Cove, a remote and insular fishing village on Maine's rocky coast. In this small town, bonds run as deep as the ocean and secrets are as thick as the morning fog. Each day, droves of men take to sea for the daily catch while a handful of women serve as the community's powerful, albeit discrete, operators. Though the self-interested code of the town's old guard has governed for years, our tale takes place as the tides are turning in Easter Cove. Mary Margaret Connolly, a beloved and integral town matriarch, has just passed away. In the wake of her death, her daughters, Mary Beth and Priscilla, face an uncertain future, haunted by bills and unpaid loans left behind. Priscilla tries to fill her mother's shoes by taking over the family fish shop while her younger sister Mary Beth refuses to accept the new responsibilities. The sisters find themselves at odds and Mary Beth stubbornly defends her dream of leaving town - even if it means abandoning Priscilla altogether.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Blow the Man Down.

Blow the Man Down Cast

David Coffin

David Coffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

David Pridemore

David Pridemore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Adam Wolf Mayerson

Adam Wolf Mayerson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Mark S. Cartier

Mark S. Cartier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Meredith Holzman

Meredith Holzman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Sophie Lowe

Sophie Lowe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Butterfly TreeBlow the Man Down

Morgan Saylor

Morgan Saylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

June Squibb

June Squibb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Marceline Hugot

Marceline Hugot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Annette O'Toole

Annette O'Toole headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Linda Shary

Linda Shary headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Margo Martindale

Margo Martindale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Owen Burke

Owen Burke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Skipp Sudduth

Skipp Sudduth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Will Brittain

Will Brittain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Neil Odoms

Neil Odoms headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Kendrey Rodriguez

Kendrey Rodriguez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Marv Coombs

Marv Coombs headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Kat Palardy

Kat Palardy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Thomas Kee

Thomas Kee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blow the Man Down

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020