Blow the Man Down

Movie Synopsis:

Welcome to Easter Cove, a remote and insular fishing village on Maine's rocky coast. In this small town, bonds run as deep as the ocean and secrets are as thick as the morning fog. Each day, droves of men take to sea for the daily catch while a handful of women serve as the community's powerful, albeit discrete, operators. Though the self-interested code of the town's old guard has governed for years, our tale takes place as the tides are turning in Easter Cove. Mary Margaret Connolly, a beloved and integral town matriarch, has just passed away. In the wake of her death, her daughters, Mary Beth and Priscilla, face an uncertain future, haunted by bills and unpaid loans left behind. Priscilla tries to fill her mother's shoes by taking over the family fish shop while her younger sister Mary Beth refuses to accept the new responsibilities. The sisters find themselves at odds and Mary Beth stubbornly defends her dream of leaving town - even if it means abandoning Priscilla altogether.