* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Spellbound

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd December 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2023
?
Spellbound poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Spellbound is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Vicky Jenson

Written by:

Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek and Linda Woolverton

Produced by:

Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Linda Woolverton, David Lipman and John Lasseter

Starring:

Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow and Nicole Kidman

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Split tells the story of Elian, a teenager who comes of age using her magical powers to defend her family when the opposing forces of light and darkness threaten to divide her kingdom.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Spellbound is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Spellbound.

Spellbound Cast

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spellbound

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SpellboundThe Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And SnakesSnow White

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spellbound

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little MermaidBride of FrankensteinSpellboundDune: Part Two

John Lithgow

John Lithgow headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spellbound

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquaman and the Lost KingdomSpellbound

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:23 4th December 2022