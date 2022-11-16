* × Change Settings

Matilda Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
Matilda poster
Directed by:

Matthew Warchus

Written by:

Roald Dahl and Dennis Kelly

Produced by:

Luke Kelly, Jon Finn, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan

Starring:

Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Thompson, Jemma Geanaus, Sindhu Vee and Lashana Lynch

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Matilda Cast

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartMatilda

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Matilda

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MatildaWhat's Love Got to Do with It?

Jemma Geanaus

Jemma Geanaus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Matilda

Sindhu Vee

Sindhu Vee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Matilda

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Matilda

