Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 27th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets poster
Contains mild fantasy violence and scary moments. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 85 cinemas on Saturday 27th November 2021 view the list.

Official Site:

www.harrypotter.com

Directed by:

Chris Columbus

Written by:

J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves

Produced by:

David Heyman and Tanya Seghatchian

Starring:

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, Harry Melling, Toby Jones, Jim Norton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Julie Walters, Bonnie Wright, Mark Williams, Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Robbie Coltrane, Kenneth Branagh, Alan Rickman, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Miriam Margolyes, John Cleese, Warwick Davis, Gemma Jones, Leslie Phillips and Julian Glover

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Forced to spend his summer holidays with his muggle relations, Harry Potter gets a real shock when he gets a surprise visitor: Dobby the house-elf, who warns Harry against returning to Hogwarts, for terrible things are going to happen. Harry decides to ignore Dobby's warning and continues with his pre-arranged schedule. But at Hogwarts, strange and terrible things are indeed happening. Harry is suddenly hearing mysterious voices from inside the walls, muggle-born students are being attacked, and a message scrawled on the wall in blood puts everyone on his or her guard, "The Chamber Of Secrets Has Been Opened. Enemies Of The Heir, Beware".

Reviews

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Cast

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost City of DHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Melling

Harry Melling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Toby Jones

Toby Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

InfiniteThe Electrical Life of Louis WainHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsIndiana Jones 5

Jim Norton

Jim Norton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

James Phelps

James Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Oliver Phelps

Oliver Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Mark Williams

Mark Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & WolvesHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mrs. Harris Goes To ParisHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsOperation Mincemeat

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FireheartHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsDeath on the Nile

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Richard Harris

Richard Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton Abbey: A New EraHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

John Cleese

John Cleese headshot

Date of Birth:

27 October 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clifford the Big Red DogMonty Python and the Holy GrailHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

3' 6" (1.07 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Julian Glover

Julian Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsThe Laureate

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:23 25th November 2021