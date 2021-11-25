* × Change Settings

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 28th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
Contains scary scenes and mild language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

In 84 cinemas on Sunday 28th November 2021 view the list.

Official Site:

www.harrypotter.com

Directed by:

Alfonso Cuarón

Written by:

J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves

Produced by:

Chris Columbus, David Heyman and Mark Radcliffe

Starring:

Daniel Radcliffe, Richard Griffiths, Pam Ferris, Fiona Shaw, Harry Melling, Adrian Rawlins, Geraldine Somerville, Lee Ingleby, Lenny Henry, Jimmy Gardner, Gary Oldman, Robert Hardy, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Chris Rankin, Julie Walters, Bonnie Wright, Mark Williams, David Thewlis, Devon Murray, Warwick Davis, David Bradley, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Sitara Shah, Jennifer Smith, Tom Felton, Josh Herdman, Genevieve Gaunt, Alfred Enoch, Dawn French, Paul Whitehouse, Emma Thompson, Jamie Waylett, Julie Christie, Peter Best, Timothy Spall and Ian Brown

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harry Potter is having a tough time with his relatives. He runs away after using magic to inflate Uncle Vernon's sister Marge, who was being offensive towards Harry's parents. Initially scared for using magic outside the school, he is pleasantly surprised that he won't be penalized after all. However, he soon learns that a dangerous criminal and Voldemort's trusted aide Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban Prison and wants to kill Harry to avenge the Dark Lord. To worsen the conditions for Harry, vile creatures called Dementors are appointed to guard the school gates and inexplicably happen to have the most horrible effect on him. Little does Harry know that by the end of this year, many holes in his past will be filled up and he will have a clearer vision of what the future has in store.

Reviews

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Cast

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost City of DHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Pam Ferris

Pam Ferris headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saving SantaHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Melling

Harry Melling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Adrian Rawlins

Adrian Rawlins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Geraldine Somerville

Geraldine Somerville headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Lee Ingleby

Lee Ingleby headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Jimmy Gardner

Jimmy Gardner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Robert Hardy

Robert Hardy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Oliver Phelps

Oliver Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

James Phelps

James Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Chris Rankin

Chris Rankin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Mark Williams

Mark Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 3Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Devon Murray

Devon Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

3' 6" (1.07 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

David Bradley

David Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton Abbey: A New EraHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TerminalHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Sitara Shah

Sitara Shah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Jennifer Smith

Jennifer Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & WolvesHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Josh Herdman

Josh Herdman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Genevieve Gaunt

Genevieve Gaunt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dusty and MeHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Alfred Enoch

Alfred Enoch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Dawn French

Dawn French headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanDeath on the Nile

Paul Whitehouse

Paul Whitehouse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MatildaHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Jamie Waylett

Jamie Waylett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Julie Christie

Julie Christie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Peter Best

Peter Best headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Ian Brown

Ian Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Last update was at 19:23 25th November 2021