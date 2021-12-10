* × Change Settings

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

7.6 / 507000 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
new Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince poster
Contains moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing:

Today in 159 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 14th December 2021.

Official Site:

www.harrypotter.com

Directed by:

David Yates

Written by:

Steve Kloves and J.K. Rowling

Produced by:

David Barron, David Heyman and John Trehy

Starring:

Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Gambon, Dave Legeno, Elarica Johnson, Jim Broadbent, Geraldine Somerville, Bonnie Wright, Julie Walters, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Helen McCrory, Timothy Spall, Alan Rickman, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Freddie Stroma, Jessie Cave, Tom Felton, Alfred Enoch, Jamie Waylett, Josh Herdman, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, David Bradley, Matthew Lewis, Anna Shaffer, Devon Murray, Maggie Smith, Isabella Laughland, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Paul Ritter, David Thewlis, Natalia Tena, Mark Williams, Gemma Jones, Ralph Ineson, Katie Leung, Jason Isaacs, Teresa Mahoney, Imelda Staunton and Chris Wilson

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Harry Potter's sixth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft, he finds a book marked mysteriously, "This book is the property of the Half Blood Prince", which helps him excel at Potions class and teaches him a few dark and dangerous ones along the way. Meanwhile, Harry is taking private lessons with Dumbledore in order to find out about Voldemort's past so they can find out what might be his only weakness.

Reviews

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince Cast

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2The Lost City

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Elarica Johnson

Elarica Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Six Minutes to Midnight

Geraldine Somerville

Geraldine Somerville headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Oliver Phelps

Oliver Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

James Phelps

James Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Freddie Stroma

Freddie Stroma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jessie Cave

Jessie Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Sheep & WolvesHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Alfred Enoch

Alfred Enoch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jamie Waylett

Jamie Waylett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Josh Herdman

Josh Herdman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

3' 6" (1.07 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

David Bradley

David Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2TerminalHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Anna Shaffer

Anna Shaffer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Devon Murray

Devon Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Downton Abbey: A New EraHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Isabella Laughland

Isabella Laughland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceThe Woman King

Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 3Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Natalia Tena

Natalia Tena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Mark Williams

Mark Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The NorthmanHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Katie Leung

Katie Leung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Operation MincemeatMrs. Harris Goes To ParisHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Teresa Mahoney

Teresa Mahoney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton Abbey: A New EraAmuletHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceOperation Mincemeat

Recommendations

Last update was at 17:12 10th December 2021