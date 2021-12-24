* × Change Settings

Munich: The Edge Of War

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2022
new Munich: The Edge Of War poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Christian Schwochow

Written by:

Robert Harris and Ben Power

Produced by:

Andrew Eaton and Robert How

Starring:

Jessica Brown Findlay, Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Anjli Mohindra, August Diehl and Robert Bathurst

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger.

Reviews

Munich: The Edge Of War Cast

Jessica Brown Findlay

Jessica Brown Findlay headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Munich: The Edge Of War

Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Munich: The Edge Of War

George MacKay

George MacKay headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date Sex, Munich: The Edge Of War

Anjli Mohindra

Anjli Mohindra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Munich: The Edge Of War

August Diehl

August Diehl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Munich: The Edge Of War

Robert Bathurst

Robert Bathurst headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Munich: The Edge Of War

Last update was at 15:24 24th December 2021