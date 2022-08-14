* × Change Settings

Blackbird

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd September 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2022-March 2023
Blackbird poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Michael Flatley

Written by:

Michael Flatley

Produced by:

Edwina Casey, Richard Bolger, Sanna Allsopp, Eoin Naughton, Glen Kirby, Jed Tune and Roger Moore

Starring:

Ian Beattie, Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Stefan Boehm, Nicole Evans and Michael Flatley

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Blackbird Cast

Ian Beattie

Ian Beattie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BlackbirdOf Gods And Warriors

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BabylonBlackbird

Patrick Bergin

Patrick Bergin headshot

Date of Birth:

4 February 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackbird

Stefan Boehm

Stefan Boehm headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackbird

Nicole Evans

Nicole Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackbird

Michael Flatley

Michael Flatley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blackbird

Last update was at 09:36 14th August 2022