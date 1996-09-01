* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Challengers

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th April 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2024
?
Challengers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 14 cinemas on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 43 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Luca Guadagnino

Written by:

Justin Kuritzkes

Produced by:

Kim H. Winther

Starring:

Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor, Zendaya, Darnell Appling and Bryan Doo

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Challengers is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Challengers.

Challengers Cast

Mike Faist

Mike Faist headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The BikeridersChallengers

Josh O'Connor

Josh O'Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Challengers

Zendaya

Zendaya headshot

Date of Birth:

1 September 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Challengers

Darnell Appling

Darnell Appling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Challengers

Bryan Doo

Bryan Doo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Challengers

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:02 6th April 2024