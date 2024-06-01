* × Change Settings

The Bikeriders

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st June 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2024
?
The Bikeriders poster
Contains strong language, violence, injury detail, sexual threat and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 42 cinemas on Friday 21st June 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th June 2024.

Directed by:

Jeff Nichols

Written by:

Jeff Nichols

Produced by:

Arnon Milchan and Kierke Panisnick

Starring:

Austin Butler, Toby Wallace, Mike Faist, Beau Knapp, Paul Sparks, Happy Anderson, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Michael Shannon

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Reviews

The Bikeriders Cast

Austin Butler

Austin Butler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Toby Wallace

Toby Wallace headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Mike Faist

Mike Faist headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Beau Knapp

Beau Knapp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Paul Sparks

Paul Sparks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Happy Anderson

Happy Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Venom: The Last DanceThe Bikeriders

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bikeriders

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:52 1st June 2024