Split

7.8 / 559 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
Split poster
Contains sustained threat and abduction theme. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 20th January 2017 view the list.

Official Site:

www.splitmovie.com

Directed by:

M. Night Shyamalan

Written by:

M. Night Shyamalan

Produced by:

Marc Bienstock, Jason Blum and M. Night Shyamalan

Starring:

Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson, Kim Director, Sebastian Arcelus and Jessica Sula

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kevin, a man with at least 23 different personalities, is compelled to abduct three teenage girls. As they are held captive, a final personality - "The Beast" - begins to materialize.

Split Cast

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Split

James McAvoy

James McAvoy headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1979

Real Name:

James Andrew McAvoy

Height:

5' 7" (1.70 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock GnomesThe Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: ThemSplitThe Coldest City

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1995

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Split

Kim Director

Kim Director headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Split

Sebastian Arcelus

Sebastian Arcelus headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Split

Jessica Sula

Jessica Sula headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Split

