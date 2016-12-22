* × Change Settings

Reset Relève: Histoire d'une création

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 26th December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
Contains infrequent mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
In 1 cinema on Monday 26th December 2016 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th January 2017.

Directed by:

Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai

Starring:

Benjamin Millepied

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Benjamin Millepied, French dancer and choreographer, was appointed director of the dance of the Opéra National de Paris in November 2014. His youth, modern look, its culture and its reputation should bring a revival in the prestigious institution. Both in its creative choices by its methods of work with young dancers of the ballet, Benjamin Millepied will revolutionize the codes of classical dance. Reset recounts the creative process of his new ballet "Clear, Loud, Bright, Forward," an incredible energetic epic.

Benjamin Millepied

Date of Birth:

15 June 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

