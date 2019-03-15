* × Change Settings

Shazam!

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Shazam! poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David F. Sandberg

Written by:

Henry Gayden, Darren Lemke, Bill Parker and CC Beck

Produced by:

Peter Safran and David Witz

Starring:

Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, David J MacNeil, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou

Genres:

Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Young Billy Batson finds himself gifted with the power of the wizard Shazam to fight against the forces of evil. With the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury, he is the holder of the power of SHAZ.A.M; he is Captain Marvel.

Reviews

Shazam! Cast

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!

Mark Strong

Mark Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!6 Days

Grace Fulton

Grace Fulton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!

Asher Angel

Asher Angel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!

David J MacNeil

David J MacNeil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!

Jack Dylan Grazer

Jack Dylan Grazer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelShazam!Charlie's Angels

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:06 15th March 2019