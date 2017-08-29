* × Change Settings

Mother!

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Mother! poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 15th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st September 2017.

Directed by:

Darren Aronofsky

Written by:

Darren Aronofsky

Produced by:

Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin and Ari Handel

Starring:

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Stephen McHattie and Kristen Wiig

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

Reviews

Mother! Cast

Jennifer Lawrence

Date of Birth:

15 August 1990

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Javier Bardem

Date of Birth:

1 March 1969

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Ed Harris

Date of Birth:

28 November 1950

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Michelle Pfeiffer

Date of Birth:

29 April 1958

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Domhnall Gleeson

Date of Birth:

12 May 1983

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Brian Gleeson

Date of Birth:

14 November 1987

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Stephen McHattie

Date of Birth:

3 February 1947

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Kristen Wiig

Date of Birth:

22 August 1973

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

