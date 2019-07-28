* × Change Settings

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino Project

UK Premiere

Tuesday 30th July 2019
UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 14th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood poster
Contains strong bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 2 cinemas on Wednesday 14th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 28th September 2019.

Directed by:

Quentin Tarantino

Written by:

Quentin Tarantino

Produced by:

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino

Starring:

Margot Robbie (rumoured), Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Zoë Bell, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino and Dakota Fanning

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, the movie focuses on a male TV actor who's had one hit series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick-who's also his stunt double-is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson's cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.

Reviews

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Cast

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1990

Real Name:



Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)The Suicide SquadLarrikinsBarbieOnce Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1974

Real Name:



Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1963

Real Name:



Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

World War Z 2Ad AstraOnce Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Zoë Bell

Zoë Bell headshot

Date of Birth:



Real Name:



Height:



Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

17 March 1951

Real Name:



Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1968

Real Name:



Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Al Pacino

Al Pacino headshot

Date of Birth:

25 April 1940

Real Name:



Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time ... in HollywoodScarface

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1994

Real Name:



Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Last update was at 06:55 28th July 2019