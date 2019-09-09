* × Change Settings

The Woman in the Window

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
The Woman in the Window poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Joe Wright

Written by:

A.J. Finn and Tracy Letts

Produced by:

Eli Bush, Scott Rudin and Anthony Katagas

Starring:

Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Wyatt Russell, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry and Fred Hechinger

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors only to witness a disturbing act of violence.

The Woman in the Window Cast

Amy Adams

Amy Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the Window

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the WindowAfter the Wedding

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the Window

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the WindowKillers Anonymous

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the WindowEternals

Fred Hechinger

Fred Hechinger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the Window

