Where Hands Touch

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Where Hands Touch poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 7th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th May 2019.

Directed by:

Amma Asante

Written by:

Amma Asante

Produced by:

Alice Dawson, Charlie Hanson, Adrian Politowski, Bastien Sirodot and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Abbie Cornish, Amandla Stenberg, Christopher Eccleston, George MacKay, Olivia Vinall and Tom Goodman-Hill

Genres:

Drama, Romance, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Germany 1944: 15-year old Leyna, daughter of a white German mother and a black father, lives in fear due to the color of her skin. When she meets Lutz, the son of a prominent SS officer and a member of the Hitler Youth - mandatory for all Aryan boys since 1936 - the two fall helplessly in love, putting both their lives at risk. An original coming of age story through the eyes of a bi-racial teen as she witnesses the persecution of Jews and those deemed 'non-pure'.

Reviews

Where Hands Touch Cast

Abbie Cornish

Abbie Cornish headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where Hands Touch6 Days

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where Hands Touch

Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where Hands Touch

George MacKay

George MacKay headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where Hands Touch

Olivia Vinall

Olivia Vinall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where Hands Touch

Tom Goodman-Hill

Tom Goodman-Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where Hands Touch

