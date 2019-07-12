* × Change Settings

The Matrix

8.7 / 1518177 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
The Matrix poster
Contains strong fantasy violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing:

Today in 145 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 21st July 2019.

Directed by:

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Written by:

Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski

Produced by:

Dan Cracchiolo and Joel Silver

Starring:

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster and Joe Pantoliano

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Thomas A. Anderson is a man living two lives. By day he is an average computer programmer and by night a hacker known as Neo. Neo has always questioned his reality, but the truth is far beyond his imagination. Neo finds himself targeted by the police when he is contacted by Morpheus, a legendary computer hacker branded a terrorist by the government. Morpheus awakens Neo to the real world, a ravaged wasteland where most of humanity have been captured by a race of machines that live off of the humans' body heat and electrochemical energy and who imprison their minds within an artificial reality known as the Matrix. As a rebel against the machines, Neo must return to the Matrix and confront the agents: super-powerful computer programs devoted to snuffing out Neo and the entire human rebellion.

Reviews

The Matrix Cast

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixJohn Wick: Chapter 4The Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix RevolutionsApocalypse NowThe Matrix

Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions

Gloria Foster

Gloria Foster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Matrix

Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting StartedThe Matrix

