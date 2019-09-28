* × Change Settings

Official Secrets

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
Official Secrets poster
Contains very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 27 cinemas on Saturday 12th October 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Gavin Hood

Written by:

Gregory Bernstein, Sara Bernstein, Gavin Hood, Marcia Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell

Produced by:

Ged Doherty, Elizabeth Fowler, Sarada McDermott, Melissa Shiyu Zuo and Jennifer Fowler

Starring:

Dave Simon, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes, Indira Varma, Matt Smith, Conleth Hill, Rhys Ifans, MyAnna Buring and Tamsin Greig

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A morality tale for the 21st century, Official Secrets tells the true story of British Intelligence whistle-blower Katharine Gun who, during the immediate run-up to the 2003 Iraq invasion, leaked a top secret NSA memo exposing a joint US-UK illegal spying operation against members of the UN Security Council. The memo proposed blackmailing smaller, undecided member states into voting for war. At great personal and professional risk, journalist Martin Bright published the leaked document in The Observer newspaper in London, and the story made headlines around the world. Members of the Security Council were outraged and any chance of a UN resolution in favour of war collapsed. But within days, Bush declared he no longer needed UN backing and invaded anyway. As Iraq descended into chaos, Katharine was arrested and charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act. Martin faced potential charges too. Their legal battles exposed the highest levels of government in both London and Washington.

Reviews

Official Secrets Cast

Dave Simon

Dave Simon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official Secrets

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official Secrets

Matthew Goode

Matthew Goode headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManOfficial Secrets

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleNo Time to DieThe King's ManOfficial Secrets

Indira Varma

Indira Varma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official Secrets

Matt Smith

Matt Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MorbiusOfficial Secrets

Conleth Hill

Conleth Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official Secrets

Rhys Ifans

Rhys Ifans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManOfficial Secrets

MyAnna Buring

MyAnna Buring headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official Secrets

Tamsin Greig

Tamsin Greig headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official Secrets

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:36 28th September 2019