Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
Contains moderate fantasy violence, threat and horror. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Official Site:

www.harrypotter.com

Directed by:

Mike Newell

Written by:

Steve Kloves and J.K. Rowling

Produced by:

David Heyman and Peter MacDonald

Starring:

Eric Sykes, Timothy Spall, David Tennant, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Mark Williams, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Jeff Rawle, Robert Pattinson, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Stanislav Yanevski, Robert Hardy, Matthew Lewis, Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon, David Bradley, Devon Murray, Warwick Davis, Clémence Poésy, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Brendan Gleeson, Alfred Enoch, Jamie Waylett, Josh Herdman, Miranda Richardson, Robert Wilfort, Gary Oldman, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Jarvis Cocker, Shirley Henderson, Ralph Fiennes, Adrian Rawlins, Geraldine Somerville, Lasco Atkins, Greta Bellamacina, Aaron Heffernan and Charlotte Ritchie

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harry's fourth year at Hogwarts is about to start and he is enjoying the summer vacation with his friends. They get the tickets to The Quidditch World Cup Final, but after the match is over, people dressed like Lord Voldemort's "Death Eaters" set a fire to all of the visitors' tents, coupled with the appearance of Voldemort's symbol, the "Dark Mark" in the sky, which causes a frenzy across the magical community. That same year, Hogwarts is hosting "The Triwizard Tournament", a magical tournament between three well-known schools of magic : Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang. The contestants have to be above the age of seventeen, and are chosen by a magical object called "The Goblet of Fire". On the night of selection, however, the Goblet spews out four names instead of the usual three, with Harry unwittingly being selected as the Fourth Champion. Since the magic cannot be reversed, Harry is forced to go with it and brave three exceedingly difficult tasks.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Cast

Recommendations

