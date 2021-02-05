* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 poster
Contains moderate threat, injury detail and language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 183 cinemas on Sunday 12th December 2021 view the list.

Official Site:

www.harrypotter.com

Directed by:

David Yates

Written by:

Steve Kloves and J.K. Rowling

Produced by:

David Barron, David Heyman, Tim Lewis, J.K. Rowling and John Trehy

Starring:

Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Domhnall Gleeson, Clémence Poésy, Warwick Davis, John Hurt, Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald, Jason Isaacs, Helen McCrory, Tom Felton, Ciarán Hinds, Matthew Lewis, Devon Murray, Jessie Cave, Isabella Laughland, Anna Shaffer, Freddie Stroma, Alfred Enoch, Katie Leung, Bonnie Wright, Ralph Ineson, Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Josh Herdman, Miriam Margolyes, Gemma Jones, David Thewlis, Julie Walters, Mark Williams, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Chris Rankin, David Bradley, Guy Henry, Nick Moran, Natalia Tena, Dave Legeno, Emma Thompson, Leslie Phillips, Geraldine Somerville, Adrian Rawlins, Timothy Spall, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Judith Sharp, Jon Campling, George Appleby, Sean Biggerstaff, Hattie Gotobed, Ian Hart and Luke Newberry

Genres:

Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harry, Ron, and Hermione continue their quest of finding and destroying Voldemort's three remaining Horcruxes, the magical items responsible for his immortality. But as the mystical Deathly Hallows are uncovered, and Voldemort finds out about their mission, the biggest battle begins, and life as they know it will never be the same again.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Cast

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2The Lost CityHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Clémence Poésy

Clémence Poésy headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

3' 6" (1.07 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

John Hurt

John Hurt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixOperation MincemeatMrs. Harris Goes To ParisHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BelfastHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TerminalHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Devon Murray

Devon Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Jessie Cave

Jessie Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Isabella Laughland

Isabella Laughland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Anna Shaffer

Anna Shaffer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Freddie Stroma

Freddie Stroma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Alfred Enoch

Alfred Enoch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Katie Leung

Katie Leung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2The NorthmanHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Downton Abbey: A New EraHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Six Minutes to MidnightHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Josh Herdman

Josh Herdman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 3Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Mark Williams

Mark Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

James Phelps

James Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Oliver Phelps

Oliver Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Chris Rankin

Chris Rankin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

David Bradley

David Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Guy Henry

Guy Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Nick Moran

Nick Moran headshot

Date of Birth:

23 December 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Natalia Tena

Natalia Tena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MatildaHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Geraldine Somerville

Geraldine Somerville headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Adrian Rawlins

Adrian Rawlins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Judith Sharp

Judith Sharp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jon Campling

Jon Campling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Invasion Planet EarthThe NorthmanHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

George Appleby

George Appleby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Sean Biggerstaff

Sean Biggerstaff headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hattie Gotobed

Hattie Gotobed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Ian Hart

Ian Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Luke Newberry

Luke Newberry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dusty and MeHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:12 10th December 2021