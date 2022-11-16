* × Change Settings

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2023
?
The Menu poster
Contains strong violence, threat, suicide, language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 80 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 261 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Mark Mylod

Written by:

Seth Reiss and Will Tracy

Produced by:

Adam McKay, DanTram Nguyen, Betsy Koch, Zahra Phillips, Katie Goodson and Will Ferrell

Starring:

Reed Birney, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Arturo Castro, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)
The Menu Cast

Reed Birney

Reed Birney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Menu

Hong Chau

Hong Chau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Menu

Janet McTeer

Janet McTeer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Menu

Arturo Castro

Arturo Castro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Menu

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MenuRenfieldGarfield

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Menu

