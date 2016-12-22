* × Change Settings

Donnie Darko

8.1 / 587347 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
Donnie Darko poster
Contains strong language and horror. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Richard Kelly

Written by:

Richard Kelly

Produced by:

Adam Fields, Nancy Juvonen and Sean McKittrick

Starring:

Jake Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Daveigh Chase, Mary McDonnell, James Duval, Patrick Swayze, Beth Grant, Jena Malone, Seth Rogen, Drew Barrymore, Ashley Tisdale and Fran Kranz

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Donnie Darko doesn't get along too well with his family, his teachers and his classmates; but he does manage to find a sympathetic friend in Gretchen, who agrees to date him. He has a compassionate psychiatrist, who discovers hypnosis is the means to unlock hidden secrets. His other companion may not be a true ally. Donnie has a friend named Frank - a large bunny which only Donnie can see. When an engine falls off a plane and destroys his bedroom, Donnie is not there. Both the event, and Donnie's escape, seem to have been caused by supernatural events. Donnie's mental illness, if such it is, may never allow him to find out for sure. Written by J. Spurlin.

Donnie Darko Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1980

Real Name:

Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LifeDonnie Darko

Holmes Osborne

Holmes Osborne headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1977

Real Name:

Maggie Ruth Gyllenhaal

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Daveigh Chase

Daveigh Chase headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1952

Real Name:

Mary Eileen McDonnell

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

James Duval

James Duval headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1972

Real Name:

James Edward Duval

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1952

Real Name:

Patrick Wayne Swayze

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Beth Grant

Beth Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie DarkoJackie

Jena Malone

Jena Malone headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly OperationsDonnie Darko

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1975

Real Name:

Drew Blyth Barrymore

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie Darko

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1985

Real Name:

Ashley Michelle Tisdale

Height:

5' 3" (1.60 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phineas and FerbDonnie Darko

Fran Kranz

Fran Kranz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark TowerDonnie Darko

