Vice

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
Vice poster
Contains strong language, disturbing scenes and infrequent bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 98 cinemas on Wednesday 16th January 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Adam McKay

Written by:

Adam McKay

Produced by:

Megan Ellison, Will Ferrell, Dede Gardner, Jason George, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick and Brad Pitt

Starring:

Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Jesse Plemons, Sam Rockwell, Tyler Perry, Shea Whigham, Alison Pill, Eddie Marsan, Bill Camp, Barack Obama, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Naomi Watts and Hillary Clinton

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vice explores how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways still felt today.

Vice Cast

Amy Adams

Amy Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Woman in the WindowVice

Christian Bale

Christian Bale headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ViceFord v. Ferrari

Steve Carell

Steve Carell headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MinecraftWelcome to MarwenBeautiful BoyVice

Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jungle CruiseVice

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls 2Vice

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vice

Shea Whigham

Shea Whigham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

JokerVice

Alison Pill

Alison Pill headshot

Date of Birth:

27 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vice

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hobbs and ShawVice

Bill Camp

Bill Camp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vice

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RBGVice

Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1913

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vice

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1911

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vice

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ViceThe Divergent Series: AscendantLarrikins

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vice

