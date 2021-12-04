After a lonely summer on Privet Drive, Harry returns to a Hogwarts full of ill-fortune. Few of students and parents believe him or Dumbledore that Voldemort is really back. The ministry had decided to step in by appointing a new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Professor Dolores Umbridge, who proves to be the nastiest person Harry has ever encountered. Harry also can't help stealing glances with the beautiful Cho Chang. To top it off are dreams that Harry can't explain, and a mystery behind something for which Voldemort is searching. With these many things, Harry begins one of his toughest years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. -HPfan.
23 July 1989
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Lost City of DHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
8 September 1979
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
10 July 1958
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
30 October 1972
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
19 May 1967
Unknown
5' 4¼" (1.63 m)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
13 May 1986
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixThe BatmanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
22 December 1962
Unknown
5' 11" (1.81 m)
The King's ManHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
29 March 1955
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
21 March 1958
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
20 March 1963
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
Avatar 3Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Boy Called ChristmasHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
22 February 1950
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
15 April 1990
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
6 June 1963
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Operation MincemeatMrs. Harris Goes To ParisHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
19 October 1940
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
9 January 1956
Unknown
5' (1.52 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixDownton Abbey: A New EraAmulet
22 September 1987
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Sheep & WolvesHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixTerminalHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
15 April 1959
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixMatilda
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
3 February 1970
Unknown
3' 6" (1.07 m)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
26 May 1966
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
27 January 1953
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
5 September 1987
Unknown
Unknown
We the KingsHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
27 February 1957
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Operation MincemeatHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix