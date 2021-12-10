* × Change Settings

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 poster
Contains moderate fantasy violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing:

Today in 85 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 12th December 2021.

Official Site:

www.harrypotter.com

Directed by:

David Yates

Written by:

Steve Kloves and J.K. Rowling

Produced by:

David Barron, David Heyman, Tim Lewis, J.K. Rowling and John Trehy

Starring:

Bill Nighy, Emma Watson, Richard Griffiths, Harry Melling, Daniel Radcliffe, Julie Walters, Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint, Fiona Shaw, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Helen McCrory, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Timothy Spall, Peter Mullan, Guy Henry, Ralph Ineson, Adrian Annis, Judith Sharp, Michael Gambon, Robbie Coltrane, Brendan Gleeson, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Clémence Poésy, Natalia Tena, David Thewlis, John Hurt, Rhys Ifans, Simon McBurney, Matthew Lewis, Jon Campling, Devon Murray, Freddie Stroma, Isabella Laughland, Jessie Cave, Anna Shaffer, Josh Herdman, Katie Leung, Imelda Staunton, David O'Hara, Steffan Rhodri, Nick Moran, Toby Jones, Sophie Thompson, Daniel Tuite, Ned Dennehy, Jamie Campbell Bower, Adrian Rawlins, Geraldine Somerville, Miranda Richardson, Dave Legeno, Samuel Roukin, Warwick Davis, Charlotte Atkinson and Stanislav Yanevski

Genres:

Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Voldemort's power is growing stronger. He now has control over the Ministry of Magic and Hogwarts. Harry, Ron, and Hermione decide to finish Dumbledore's work and find the rest of the Horcruxes to defeat the Dark Lord. But little hope remains for the trio and the rest of the Wizarding World, so everything they do must go as planned.

Reviews

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 Cast

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Melling

Harry Melling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lost CityHarry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Operation MincemeatMrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Sheep & WolvesHarry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Peter Mullan

Peter Mullan headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Guy Henry

Guy Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2The NorthmanHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Adrian Annis

Adrian Annis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Judith Sharp

Judith Sharp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

James Phelps

James Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Oliver Phelps

Oliver Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Mark Williams

Mark Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Clémence Poésy

Clémence Poésy headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Natalia Tena

Natalia Tena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 3Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

John Hurt

John Hurt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Rhys Ifans

Rhys Ifans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManLa Cha ChaThe Phantom Of The OpenHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Simon McBurney

Simon McBurney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TerminalHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Jon Campling

Jon Campling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Invasion Planet EarthThe NorthmanHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Devon Murray

Devon Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Freddie Stroma

Freddie Stroma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Isabella Laughland

Isabella Laughland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Jessie Cave

Jessie Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Anna Shaffer

Anna Shaffer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Josh Herdman

Josh Herdman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood Prince

Katie Leung

Katie Leung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton Abbey: A New EraAmuletHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

David O'Hara

David O'Hara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Steffan Rhodri

Steffan Rhodri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Nick Moran

Nick Moran headshot

Date of Birth:

23 December 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Toby Jones

Toby Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Indiana Jones 5InfiniteThe Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Sophie Thompson

Sophie Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Daniel Tuite

Daniel Tuite headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Ned Dennehy

Ned Dennehy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Adrian Rawlins

Adrian Rawlins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Geraldine Somerville

Geraldine Somerville headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Miranda Richardson

Miranda Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Half-blood PrinceHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Samuel Roukin

Samuel Roukin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

3' 6" (1.07 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsHarry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanHarry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Charlotte Atkinson

Charlotte Atkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Stanislav Yanevski

Stanislav Yanevski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

